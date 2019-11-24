Elephant Gajendra injured in fight

Elephant Gajendra was badly injured in a fight with another wild tusker in the K. Gudi range of BRT Wildlife Sanctuary. The jumbo, who used to be a regular for Mysuru Dasara till a few years ago, is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident took place on Friday night and the Forest Department learnt of the incident on Saturday. A team of veterinarians led by Dr. Nagaraj rushed to K. Gudi camp and treated the elephant. “Gajendra was badly mauled in the fight that left him with wounds on his legs, one of which includes a six-inch-deep gnash,” said Dr. Nagaraj.

The elephant had lost a lot of blood and nearly 20 bottles of fluids and glucose were administered, besides painkillers and antibiotics, said the veterinarian. Though Gajendra’s condition was stable on Saturday evening, he was not out of danger and veterinarians are tending to him at the camp.

Incidentally, Gajendra who is in his 60s, is a veteran of Mysuru Dasara, having participated about 20 times. He had attacked and killed his mahout in 2015.

The elephant had also gored to death another Dasara elephant, Srirama, in a deadly fight in the jungles after which he was dropped from the list of elephants that participate in Mysuru Dasara. Gajendra also participated in the private Dasara of the Wadiyars and used to be assigned the role of ‘Pattada Aane’, or the royal elephant.