Elephant found dead in Hassan

Reason for the death is not known yet

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 05, 2022 08:04 IST

Incidents of human-elephant conflict have been on the rise in parts of Hassan district. File Photo for representation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A female elephant was found dead at Halakere near Ballupete in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday. The animal, around 12 years old is suspected to have died on Monday night.

The local villagers spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials. The actual reason for the death would be known only after the post-mortem.

Many elephants have been roaming in the villages of Sakaleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks of Hassan, leaving the local people always in fear. The herds often raid paddy fields and coffee plantations causing a huge loss to the growers.

The local people have staged protests demanding the capture and relocation of all elephants in the region.

Two tuskers were found dead at Channahalli in Shivamogga taluk on September 25. The animals died after they came in contact with electric fencing installed to protect the maize crop.

