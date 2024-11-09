 />
Elephant found dead in Chikkamagaluru

Published - November 09, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant was found dead at Pura village near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Saturday. The animal is said to have died of electrocution.

The officers could not conduct further procedures on the day as a group of wild elephants was surrounding the carcass.

The animal came in contact with live wire in an agricultural field belonging to Chandre Gowda.

A group of elephants has been roaming in parts of Aldur for the last few days. The Forest Department officials have been trying to drive them back to the forests. The animal that died is said to be one from the herd.

The officers are planning to conduct the post-mortem on Sunday.

