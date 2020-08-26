Elephant falls into trench, rescued by Forest dept. team

A 30-year-old tusker which had fallen into a cattle-proof trench (CPT) on the outskirts of Hanur range of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary was rescued by a Forest Department team and released back into the wild, on Wednesday.
The incident took place near Arkanalla village and the elephant fell into the trench created to prevent cattle from crossing into the forest for grazing. The local community members who spotted the elephant struggling to climb out of the trench, informed the authorities who reached the spot and levelled the ground to create a path for the elephant to move out, according to Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Yedukondalu.
He said the elephant, which struggled for a long time to come out of the trench, had collapsed due to exhaustion. The excavator used to level the ground was also used to nudge the elephant so that it could stand up.
After repeated efforts, the elephant, which was disoriented, managed to stand and turned around as if to charge at the excavator. But after prodding and repeated nudging, it walked out of the trench and moved into the forests. Fire and Emergency Service personnel sprayed water on the animal to calm it down and created a pool to help quench its thirst. The forest personnel trailed the elephant from a safe distance to observe for any debilitating injury but found none, according to the official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath