Elephant electrocuted

January 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Carcass of the elephant electrocuted in a an agricultural farm at Doddabrgi village abutting Bandipur Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A female elephant which strayed into an agricultural field was electrocuted in Doddabargi village abutting the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The incident came to light on Friday and senior Forest Department officials who reached the spot on receiving information said that the accused, Gopal, had drawn electricity from the power lines illegally to protect his field from crop raiding by wild animals.

The authorities said the elephant was found dead in his farm after it had come into contact with the power line. There is also another case pending against the accused in which he was charged with the death of another female elephant under similar circumstances on August 16, 2018.

A case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and is being heard in the Additional District and Sessions Court, Mysuru.

