Karnataka

Elephant dies

A female elephant, which was found ill in a private coffee estate near Kutagal in N.R. Pura taluk on Monday, died on Tuesday. The animal had collapsed in the estate belonging to Mithun near Kutagal.

Farmers, who noticed the animal, informed the Forest Department officials. Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavarajaiah and his team reached the spot and treated the animal. Wildlife veterinarians were also called in from Sakrebailu Elephant Camp. The officials said the animal responded to the treatment initially, but developed complications later. The officials conducted a post mortem later in the evening.

Apr 9, 2020

