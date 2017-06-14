Elephant dies

A female elephant, which was found ill in a private coffee estate near Kutagal in N.R. Pura taluk on Monday, died on Tuesday. The animal had collapsed in the estate belonging to Mithun near Kutagal.
Farmers, who noticed the animal, informed the Forest Department officials. Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavarajaiah and his team reached the spot and treated the animal. Wildlife veterinarians were also called in from Sakrebailu Elephant Camp. The officials said the animal responded to the treatment initially, but developed complications later. The officials conducted a post mortem later in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor