Elephant Day: Zoo to educate visitors on jumbos on Aug. 12

World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12 to highlight the importance of elephants and also to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing and to share knowledge on positive management of captive and wild elephants.

In this connection, Mysuru zoo is celebrating World Elephant Day on its premises on Wednesday.

The zoo is displaying attractive boards with interesting facts about jumbos, in front of the elephant enclosure on its premises between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., a release from the zoo said.

The public can make use of the opportunity during their visit to the zoo. An online quiz competition has been organised for the students aged between 12 and 18 years at 2.30 p.m. the same day.

Those interested can go through the following link for enrolment https://forms.gle/JEDKecEpJuafBEEZ7 before August 12. Following the COVID-19 protocol is compulsory. For any queries contact 9686668099 / 0821-2440752.