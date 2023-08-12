Elephant Day celebrated at Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga

August 12, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Shivamogga:

The Shivamogga Wildlife Division of the Forest Department celebrated Elephant Day at Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The celebrations began with offering prayers to the elephants in the camp. For the day, the mahouts and kavadigas made special arrangements by decorating the pachyderms. The students of Morarji Residential School took part in the celebrations. They took out a jatha in the village spreading awareness on the importance of conserving elephants.

Prasanna Krishna Patagara, Deputy Conservator of Forests of the Wildlife Division, told the media that Elephant Day was celebrated to spread awareness among the public about elephants. There was a need for understanding the importance of elephants. “The public need to know the human-elephant relationship. This day is the right opportunity to spread the message”, he said.

As part of the celebration, the department conducted a workshop for students on elephants. Experts gave a talk on the Care and Management of Ex-situ Elephants.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Patagar said there was a proposal to send a couple of elephants to Mysuru Dasara. “However, we also need elephants for Dasara celebrations to be organized by Shivamogga City Corporation. We cannot send the elephants that are scheduled to take part in the procession in Shivamogga”, he said. The officials from Mysuru had chosen Nethravathi and Sagar. These two animals regularly take part in the celebrations in Shivamogga. “As of now, there is no plan to send these elephants to Mysuru”, Mr. Patagar said.

At present the camp has 20 elephants. The elephants are handled by a dedicated team of mahouts and kavadigas.