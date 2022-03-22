Elephant corridor: Katti to meet Union Minister

Forest Minister Umesh Katti on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that he would visit Delhi soon after the end of the ongoing legislature session to seek immediate release of Central aid to complete the elephant corridor work in the State.

Replying to a debate on the issue, he said about 390 km corridor was to be built in the State at a cost of ₹585 crore. He would also meet former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and take him to the Central authorities while seeking the aid.