Elephant census begins at Shettihalli Sanctuary in Shivamogga Wildlife Division

May 17, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department began an elephant census across the State, including Shettihalli Sanctuary in Shivamogga Wildlife Division, on Wednesday. The staff is engaged in counting the pachyderms in a scientific manner.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division), Shivamogga, said the census had begun in Shettihally Sanctuary, spread over 395.6 sq km. “As per the set procedure, 50% of the area has to be covered in the census. We are covering 200 sq. km.. The area has been divided into 40 blocks, and an equal number of teams have been formed for the census”, he said.

On the first day, the sample block count was taken. The line transect (dung) count would be done on the second day, and the process would end with waterhole observation on the third day. “We will send the data in the specific format to the head office. All the data along with the photographs will be processed to arrive at an approximate count of elephants”, the officer said.

The exercise is carried out in all protected areas and forests identified as harbouring elephant population. The last time the elephant census was held was in 2017.

