ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant carcass found in Lakkavalli range

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a wild elephant was recently found in the Lakkavalli Range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The officers have sent the samples to the laboratory to assess the reason for the animal’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of Byaapura in Lakkavalli Range found the carcass and informed the officials on September 14. The officers reached the spot along with a veterinarian. They examined the dead body with a metal detector as well to check if it suffered gunshots.

Yashpal Kshirsagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bhadra Wildlife Division, told The Hindu that the veterinarian conducted the post-mortem on September 14 itself. “The carcass was found in the water-receded area. As it was submerged in the water for many days, the dead body had decayed. As per the preliminary examination, it is a female elephant,” he said.

The officers have sent the bone samples to a laboratory in Chennai for further examination. “The investigation into the death of the animal is going on. We are waiting for the report from the laboratory,” the officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US