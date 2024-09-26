GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant carcass found in Lakkavalli range

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a wild elephant was recently found in the Lakkavalli Range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The officers have sent the samples to the laboratory to assess the reason for the animal’s death.

The residents of Byaapura in Lakkavalli Range found the carcass and informed the officials on September 14. The officers reached the spot along with a veterinarian. They examined the dead body with a metal detector as well to check if it suffered gunshots.

Yashpal Kshirsagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bhadra Wildlife Division, told The Hindu that the veterinarian conducted the post-mortem on September 14 itself. “The carcass was found in the water-receded area. As it was submerged in the water for many days, the dead body had decayed. As per the preliminary examination, it is a female elephant,” he said.

The officers have sent the bone samples to a laboratory in Chennai for further examination. “The investigation into the death of the animal is going on. We are waiting for the report from the laboratory,” the officer added.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.