Elephant carcass found in Lakkavalli range

The carcass of a wild elephant was recently found in the Lakkavalli Range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The officers have sent the samples to the laboratory to assess the reason for the animal’s death.

The residents of Byaapura in Lakkavalli Range found the carcass and informed the officials on September 14. The officers reached the spot along with a veterinarian. They examined the dead body with a metal detector as well to check if it suffered gunshots.

Yashpal Kshirsagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bhadra Wildlife Division, told The Hindu that the veterinarian conducted the post-mortem on September 14 itself. “The carcass was found in the water-receded area. As it was submerged in the water for many days, the dead body had decayed. As per the preliminary examination, it is a female elephant,” he said.

The officers have sent the bone samples to a laboratory in Chennai for further examination. “The investigation into the death of the animal is going on. We are waiting for the report from the laboratory,” the officer added.