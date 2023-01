January 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

A wild tusker which had a history of straying into human landscape was captured near Kallahalli in Omkara range of Bandipur on Tuesday evening. The tusker is aged about 20 years and has been shifted to Ramapura elephant camp. The operation was assisted by elephants Abhimanyu, Gajendra, Ganesha and Bhima.