Elephant captured in Tirthahalli

March 31, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hassan

The Forest Department staff has succeeded in capturing the wild elephant, which had been roaming in Tirthahalli and nearby areas for the past few days.

The staff spotted the elephant near Devangi and captured it after firing a tranquillizer dart. It is a juvenile tusker, about eight years old. It is said to be the animal that was spotted in Tirthahalli town on December 31, 2022. Its movements were captured by the CCTV cameras installed in front of commercial establishments in the town.

Prasanna Krishna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), told The Hindu that the staff had been monitoring its movements since it was spotted in Tirthahalli. “Since then, it has been roaming around Tirthahalli. For the last 12 years, the staff has continued the operation to capture it. Finally, we succeeded to capture it after firing a tranquilizer dart on Thursday evening. It will be sent to Nagarahole forest”, he said.

The tamed elephants from Sakrebail Elephant Camp were used in the operation.