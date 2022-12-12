Elephant captured in Mudigere taluk of Karnataka

December 12, 2022 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Hassan

The animal is believed to have killed a person at Urubage about two months ago

The Hindu Bureau

A tusker was captured by the Forest Department at Urubage village in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on December 11, 2022.

The department had been making efforts to capture the elephant that the local people had named ‘Byra’ for a long time. The animal is believed to have killed a person at Urubage about two months ago. The animal was spotted near Urubage-Hosahalli on December 11 morning. The Forest Department staff followed the elephant and succeeded in capturing the animal after firing a tranquilising dart.

Tamed elephants from Nagarhole and Dubare elephant camps were involved in the operation. The tusker would be sent to the Mathigodu camp at Nagarahole.

