Elephant calf reunited with its mother after a 40-hour endeavour at BRT tiger reserve 

An elephant calf that was found ailing and unable to walk, was treated and subsequently reunited with its mother in the Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve Sanctuary after a 40-hour exercise involving multiple forest personnel team besides the use of drone, in Chamarajanagar district.

The mother and the calf were united on Tuesday but the previous 40-hours were an example of coordination and quick thinking on the part of the authorities which helped save the calf.

It was on Monday morning that the forest guards on their regular beat came across the elephant calf which was not only in an emaciated condition but was ailing and lying on a private land at the edge of the forest boundary. ‘’Our suspicion is that it had strayed into the farmland with its mother and got separated and in the absence of fodder and water for some days, may have collapsed,” said Deep Contractor, director, BRT Tiger Reserve.

Initially, the calf was thought to be dead as it was immobile but when sprinkled with water it showed traces of movement and the BRT authorities contacted wildlife veterinary officer Vaaseem Mirza at Bandipur.

He instructed the BRT staff to provide the calf with sugarcane and the calf took a small bite which shored up hopes that it could be saved. As the treatment commenced late on Monday evening, the mother which was in the vicinity, charged at the veterinary team and they retreated to safety hoping that the two would now be reunited.

But even as they watched the developments from a hillock nearby it transpired that the calf was unable to move despite being nudged by its mother.

The authorities then decided to install 20 cameras to monitor the movement of the mother and track it while another team of forest watchers were in place to guard the calf from any carnivore like wild dogs or leopards at night.

On Tuesday morning treatment resumed for the calf and apart from administering IV fluids and antibiotics for diarrhea external wounds were also cleaned and treated, said Ms. Deep Contractor. There was a long window from dawn till 4 p.m. for treatment and around evening the elephant calf suddenly sprang to its feet and began walking towards the forest.

A team of forest personnel walked behind the calf while another team on the other side of the elephant proof trench which was tracking the mother, began driving it towards the calf. A drone was also deployed to provide a bird’s eye view of the drama below and to monitor the movement of the elephant calf.

“There were concerns as to how the calf would cross the elephant-proof trench but to everybody’s surprise it navigated skillfully and crossed the EPT and was reunited with the mother late in the evening,” said Ms. Contractor.

Drone footage taken on Wednesday provided another view of the mother and calf together which were deep inside the forest bringing the curtains down on a 40-hour endeavour that saved the calf and reunited it with its mother.