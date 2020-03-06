Elephant calf gets separated from mother

A nine-day elephant calf was separated from its mother on Thursday in Bannerghatta.
Sources said Forest Minister Anand Singh held a meeting with officials and wildlife activists to devise a plan to unite the calf with its mother. “We are trying to let it go in places where elephant herds are found to see if the calf can be united. If not, we will have to bring it back to the zoo and care for it,” officials said.
