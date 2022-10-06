Elephant calf found injured in Nagarahole being treated

Rahul Gandhi had appealed to CM Bommai to intervene and try to save it

The elephant calf which was found injured by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his short stay in the Kabini backwaters abutting Nagarahole, is being treated for maggot infection and other injuries.

Mr. Gandhi had appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene to save the elephant. Responding to it Mr. Bommai said that the Forest Department staff had been directed to take appropriate action.

The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests ((Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said that the mother was given a standing sedation so as to gain access to the calf and it was treated for maggots. Antibiotics have been administered and apart from severe injuries in the abdomen, one-third of the trunk was missing, said Mr. Pushkar.

It is suspected that the calf was attacked by a pack of wild dogs (dholes). Elephant calves coming under attack by predators is common, Mr. Pushkar added

He said given the severity of the injuries, it is difficult to say whether the calf will survive or not but it was being constantly monitored. Besides, the calf was still in the suckling stage and hence it would not be possible to separate it from its mother, he added..

