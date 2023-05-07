Elephant Balarama of Mysuru Dasara fame no more

May 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Majestic in appearance and calm in disposition were the hallmarks of elephant Balarama of Mysuru Dasara fame, who passed away on Sunday, May 7, after a prolonged illness.

He was 67 years and was battling what is suspected to be tuberculosis and died at around 4.30 p.m. at Bhimanakatte elephant camp in Hunsur range.

Though the forest department had identified his discomfiture about three weeks ago, the treatment for suspected TB began about a fortnight ago and the blood samples were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar, Bareilly for analysis and the report was awaited, according to B.N.N. Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle.

Majestic jumbo

Measuring 2.7 meters in height and 3.7 meters in length, Balarama was captured in the Kattepura forests near Somwarpet of Kodagu in 1987. Given his broad and flat back, strength and calm demeanour, he was instantly recognised as fit to be a ceremonial elephant and was drafted to take part in Mysuru Dasara.

After the tragic death of legendary elephant Drona which was electrocuted in the Nagarahole forests in 1998, Balarama stepped into his shoes to carry the 750 kg golden howdah and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Dasara procession for the first time in 1999.

He ended up carrying the golden howdah 13 times in a row and his last appearance as the ‘’Ambari Aane’’ or the howdah elephant was in 2011 after which he was retired from services as per government rules, at the age of 60. As a regular in Mysuru Dasara for nearly 18 years, Balarama had a large fan following besides an entry for himself in the Wikipedia.

Recently, Balarama, who was grazing outside the elephant camp, was shot by a farmer with a country gun but the pellets only bruised the aging tusker and it had escaped with minor injuries.

Mr. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve said it has been decided to give a ceremonial farewell to Balarama complete with gun salute, religious rites etc. and will be buried in the vicinity of the elephant camp at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Though there is a directive by the forest department that carcasses of wild animals -barring tigers – should be left undisturbed for the carrions to feed on, the rule is being dispensed with in case of Balarama given his celebrity status as a ceremonial elephant.