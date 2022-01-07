Elephant attacks forest guards in Bandipur

MYSURU

07 January 2022 20:11 IST

Vehicle badly damaged

Forest Department field staff on morning patrol had a providential escape in Bandipur Tiger Reserve when they were attacked by a wild elephant on Friday.

The incident took place in the Omkara wildlife division of the tiger reserve between 6 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. The forest personnel were engaged in nudging a wild elephant back into the jungles as it had strayed close to a village. The elephant, however, was agitated and attacked the forest personnel who left the vehicle and scampered for safety. But in the melee they suffered bruises and minor injuries but are safe. However, the elephant turned its ire on the vehicle, flipped it from side to side with ease and badly damaged the bonnet while the windshield was smashed.

It played havoc for about 20 minutes before disappearing into the jungles while the Forest Department staff heaved a sigh of relief and walked back to the base camp. Senior officials visited the spot and apprised themselves of the damage done to the vehicle.

