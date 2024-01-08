GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant attack: Woman suffers injuries in elephant attack in Belur

January 08, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a wild elephant at Singravalli in Belur taluk on Sunday.

Menaka, 60, was in her backyard when she r was attacked. She suffered a fracture on her right leg. She has been shifted to a private hospital in Belur for treatment.

An agriculture labourer died in an elephant attack at Mattavara in Belur taluk on January 4. This is the second incident of human-elephant conflict within a week in the taluk.

Belur MLA H.K. Suresh and officers of the Forest Department visited the hospital and inquired about Menaka’s health.

