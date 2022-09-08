Elephant attack: One dead

A wild elephant trampled a plantation worker to death in an estate at Urubage village near Gonibeedu in Mudigere taluk on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Arujn. He encountered the animal while he was returning home after the work.

Sharanu Basaappa, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Chikkamagaluru division, told The Hindu that he got the information about the death in the evening. He was yet to get more information about the incident. “We received information about death of a person in elephant attack. I am visiting the spot now,” he said.

Wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.