Karnataka

Elephant attack: One dead

A wild elephant trampled a plantation worker to death in an estate at Urubage village near Gonibeedu in Mudigere taluk on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Arujn. He encountered the animal while he was returning home after the work.

Sharanu Basaappa, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Chikkamagaluru division, told The Hindu that he got the information about the death in the evening. He was yet to get more information about the incident. “We received information about death of a person in elephant attack. I am visiting the spot now,” he said.

Wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 9:20:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/elephant-attack-one-dead/article65866571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY