Electronic surveillance planned at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

February 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Forest Department has plans to install e-eye cameras to strengthen vigilance and surveillance in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

This follows the intrusion of a gang of poachers from Govindapadi village in Tamil Nadu who crossed the Cauvery river and allegedly poached a spotted deer recently. One of the suspected poachers was subsequently found dead in the river.

Nandesh, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, said they will write to the government for the new electronic surveillance system that will have multiple camera units and are GPS enabled and will facilitate 360 degree tracking of animals and humans, besides recording any movement and alerting the authorities even at night.

Commenting on the recent developments, Mr. Nandesh said the gang was intercepted by the Forest Department personnel on patrol duty a little past midnight on Wednesday.

On being confronted, the gang members brandished their arms forcing the forest guards to open fire in the air. He said the gang fled from the spot after leaving behind their arms and the carcass of the poached deer, all of which were seized.

But a body was retrieved from the river on Friday and he was identified as Raja, who was one of the suspected poachers who had gone missing.

Malathi Priya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle and holding additional charge a CCF, Chamarajanagar, said Raja was a habitual offender and there were poaching cases registered against him in Karnataka.

She said though there were allegations that Raja was shot by the forest guards, post-mortem report indicated that he had drowned. M.M. Hills police in Chamarajanagar have registered a case.

Mr. Nandesh said a portion of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary bordering Tamil Nadu was porous and hence it was easier for small-time hunters to cross the Cauvery when the breadth of the river decreases from early February onwards. Hence electronic surveillance will help in strengthening vigil and prevent the recurrence of such incidents, he added.