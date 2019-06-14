Electrocution: Thammanna hands over relief to kin

Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna, who is also Maddur MLA, on Thursday visited Manigere village and handed over compensation of ₹2 lakh each, given by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), to the kin of those who were electrocuted on Wednesday night. Three persons died and eight suffered burns when they rushed to help the occupants of a car that had hit an electricity pole at Manigere on the Maddur-Malavalli main road in Maddur taluk on Wednesday night.

The police identified the dead as Devaraju, 35, of Manigere, and Prasanna, 50, and Putta, 25, of Bidarahosahalli village. Those who suffered burns are recuperating in local hospitals.

Driver lost control

According to the police, the car that was proceeding to Kala Muddana Doddi from Malavalli hit the power pole when the driver lost control.

Four youths from Hanakere in Mandya taluk were in the car. All were under the influence of alcohol. The car was travelling at a high speed, the police said.

The electricity pole broke due to the impact of the accident. Devaraju, Prasanna, and Putta who rushed to help the car occupants came in contact with live cables that had got cut and fallen on the ground. All the three died on the spot, the police said. According to the police, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation was asked to disconnect power supply soon after the incident.

The occupants of the car, who escaped unhurt, fled from the scene while the villagers were busy shifting those who had suffered burns to hospital, the police said.