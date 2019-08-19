Electrocution: Power line dangerously close to building

Ganesh Kuri, the 14-year-old boy — among the five students of the State-run Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Hostel who were electrocuted while removing the temporary flagpole here — was the eldest of two siblings in his family.

His father, Nagappa, and his uncle (the father’s younger brother) Ningappa, were married to two sisters, Basamma and Lalitamma, respectively. Since Ningappa and Lalitamma had no children, they had raised Ganesh and his sister as their own. After Ningappa’s demise a few years ago, Lalitamma had developed more emotional bonding with her sister’s kids. The tragic death of Ganesh came as a massive shock to Lalitamma.

Kumar Lamani, another 14-year-old boy also killed in the incident, was from a village in Mundaragi taluk in Gadag district. He was staying with his maternal uncle at Hyder Nagar in Koppal taluk before shifting to the State-run hostel. He was a meritorious student.

The negligence of the State-owned Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM), the owner of the building that had housed the government hostel and the hostel warden, was glaring. None of them bothered to cover or shift the dangerous live electric wire of 11 kV capacity that passed close to the hostel building. The same wires were covered with plastic pipes in front of other buildings, but they were left uncovered in front of the hostel building.

The private building appeared unfit to house a hostel. Since there was no space around the building, the students had erected a temporary flagpole using on the terrace. As per other students in the hostel, the live electric wire got entangled and stuck in the ring that was meant for stringing the flag rope on the top of the iron pole, leaving no room for the kids to escape.