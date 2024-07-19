Electrocution of elephants: Karnataka High Court notice to KPTCL and Escoms

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered the issue of notice to Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTLC) and various electricity supply companies (Escoms) after it was pointed out that sagging electrical wires passing through forests and illegal electrical fencing put up by private landowners were among the causes for electrocution of elephants and other wild animals.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while hearing a PIL petition, which the court suo motu initiated on June 14 based on newspaper reports on the unnatural death of 38-year-old Dasara elephant Ashwathama, which died at its camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on June 11.

Sagging lines

During the hearing, the State Forest Department, while elaborating on the measures in place to protect the elephants, pointed out that it has on many occasions communicated to the KPTCL and Escoms about the issues of sagging high-tension electric lines passing through forest areas due to non-maintenance, and illegal electrical fencing by landowners in the elephant corridors.

The department has pointed out that the KPTCL and Escoms have not responded to its concern despite several communications for taking necessary safety measures.

Also, the department, in its statement, has pointed out that elephant Ashwathama died to liver and pancreas-related ailments as per the post-mortem report submitted by a team of veterinarians, and not due to electrocution as was suspected initially.

Post-mortem report

However, Senior Advocate and Amicus Curiae Puthige R. Ramesh pointed out from the post-mortem report the reference about marking of solar tentacles on the body of the elephant, among other observations.

Earlier, government counsel pointed out that the department had erected barricades using old railway tracks, installed tentacle fencing, and dug up elephant-proof trenches ranging several kilometres to prevent jumbos from straying out of forests or out of elephant corridors. It was also pointed out to the court that the radio collars were also being used to track the movement of elephants and there is a central control room to track the movement of elephants.