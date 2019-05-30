Electrocution cases: Joint survey of buildings, constructions near high-tension lines gets under way

Following a spate of electrocution accidents reported in the city, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have jointly taken up a survey of buildings and constructions coming near electrical high-tension lines.

C. Shikha, managing director, Bescom, said the drive had already begun and on Wednesday alone, temporary power connections to 28 unauthorised constructions were stopped. The decision for the joint survey, she said, was taken at a coordination meeting chaired recently by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun.

The survey will help identify buildings that have come up and those that are under construction under the high-tension lines. As per rules of the Central Electrical Authority, no construction is allowed under EHV (extra high voltage) lines.

Stating that the survey would be completed within 10 days, Ms. Shikha said the officials of the three utilities had been directed to put up placards outside buildings that were too close to the power lines, apart from issuing notices to owners of the buildings. “The officials have also been directed to remove temporary structures, if any,” she said, adding that a massive awareness campaign had been launched.

KPTCL Director (Transmission) Shivakumar said based on the degree of danger, a decision could be taken to disconnect the power supply.

Admitting to the need for a permanent solution, Ms. Shikha said Bescom would soon undertake an underground cabling project for ₹5,300 crore. The State government had earmarked ₹2,300 crore for this fiscal, of which work orders for ₹1,800 crore would be issued soon. This project will also help the power utility to reduce infrastructure loss caused due to heavy rain. “Following heavy rain last weekend, Bescom suffered infrastructure loss to the tune of ₹2 crore and the load reduction was 200 MW in just one day,” she said.

Earlier, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson Shambhu Dayal Meena said the commission had taken electrocution cases “very seriously”. He said it had taken up the issue with all Escoms, besides seeking an action taken report from the MDs of the companies.

“There are some limitations... requires a lot of agency coordination. It’s an inter-departmental problem. However, onus is also on citizens to ensure that their constructions have requisite permissions. That said, human life lost cannot be compensated,” he said, adding that underground cabling work may help mitigate electrocution cases.