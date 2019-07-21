Electrification of railway stretch between Ballari and Hospet completed

The electrification work on the railway stretch between Ballari and Hospet has been completed and the trial run done recently.

Rajesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway (SWR), Hubballi, and other officials took part in the trial run.

As per the information by SWR authorities, the ₹139-crore project was sanctioned by the Railway Board in 2012-13 for the electrification of a 92-km stretch from Ballari, through Hospet and Toranagallu, to Ranjitpura.

The 69-km track between Ballari and Hospet has now been electrified and work is on for the remaining section.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), an Union government undertaking, is the executing agency for the work on the Hospet – Ballari – Guntakal section including Toranagallu – Ranjitpura section.

“Ballari-Hospet section is emerging as a major steel hub with the KPCL Thermal Power Plant at Kudatini. The completion of electrification of this section will be a significant milestone in improving the mobility of passengers as well as freight trains on this important route and strengthening rail network in north Karnataka,” SWR said in a press release.