Electricity tariff hiked by average 30 paise

People will have to pay more for electricity as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an average increase in tariff by 30 paise per unit for all electricity supply companies (Escoms) for the ongoing financial year.

According to the Commission, the revision has been made considering increase in fixed or demand and energy charges for the financial year 2021-22, resulting in an average increase of 3.84%. The Escoms had sought an average increase of 135 paise per unit accounting for 17.31% increase.

The revised tariff will come into effect for electricity consumed from the first meter reading date falling on or after April 1 this year to “enable recovery of the revenue gap determined by the Commission.”

“However, to soften the burden of increase in tariff on the consumers during the prevailing lockdown situation on account of COVID-19 pandemic in the State, the arrears towards revision of tariff for April and May 2021 is ordered to be recovered during October and November, 2021 respectively, without charging any interest,” the Commission has said.