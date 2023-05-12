ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity tariff hiked by 70 paise per unit for all LT & HT categories in Karnataka

May 12, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The overall increase of 8.31% is expected to bridge the approved revenue gap of ₹4,457.12 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The new tariff will be applicable from April 2023.  | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an average increase in consumer tariff of 70 paise per unit for all LT & HT categories, which accounts for overall increase by 8.31%, to bridge the approved revenue gap of ₹4,457.12 crore.

The new tariff will be applicable from April 2023.

Electricity supply companies (Escoms) across Karnataka had submitted tariff revision proposals to the commission in November 2022.

Out of 70 paise increase, 57 paise is being recovered through Fixed Charge, and the remaining 13 paise as Energy Charge.

According to a statement from KERC: “To ensure adequate recovery of fixed costs being incurred by the ESCOMs, KERC has considered gradual increase in fixed/demand charges to all the category of consumers by reducing the energy charges in respect of HT Industries, HT Commercial, LT Domestic and Commercial categories.”

For consumers of other categories, there will be a marginal increase in energy charges.

