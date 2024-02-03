GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Electricity for Uralagallu village: K.J. George asks officer to submit a proposal for mini-hydel power project

February 03, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy K.J. George instructed officers of his department to submit a proposal for a mini-hydel power project for Uralagallu village in Sagar taluk.

The residents of the village, who were all affected by the Sharavathi Valley Hydroelectric Project, have been denied power supply for the past six decades. The people who gave up their land for the Linganmakki dam, constructed to generate power, have remained in the dark all these years.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna said that it was the duty of the government to provide power for the residents. The objections from the Forest Department had been the cause of the delay.

Mr. George enquired with the officers about the alternative ways in which power could be supplied. Later, he suggested the officers submit a proposal for a mini-hydel power project for the village.

Meanwhile, the officers suggested the Forest Department would not object if power lines could be laid underground. However, it would cost around ₹6 crore, considered to be a heavy investment.

The Hindu previously carried out a report on Uralagallu. Click on the link to read.

