Electrician stabbed to death in Bengaluru
An electrician was stabbed to death by his friend-turned-foe over a trivial row in Anepalya in Ashok Nagar police station limits on Friday night .
The deceased Syed Irfan, 28, was returning home on foot when he was allegedly confronted by the accused Khasim, who he had a differences with over a trivial row. A heated argument ensued between the duo following which Khasim stabbed Irfan with a knife on his thigh and escaped.
A profusely bleeding Irfan was rushed to nearby hospital where he died owing to excessive bleeding. The Ashok Nagar police swung into action and arrested Khasim charging him for murder.
