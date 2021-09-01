Electric vehicle charging station inaugurated

An electric vehicle charging station was inaugurated on the campus of Karnataka Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology in Belagavi recently.

KLS Chairman Pradeep Sawkar said that the college was committed to promoting the use of battery-operated electric vehicles to reduce the ever-increasing pollution levels. “We are promoting the use of green energy on a large scale by installing 450 KW roof-top solar energy plant in the college,” he said.

Vice-president of the society Ram Bhandare, Chairman, Governing Council of KLS GIT M.R. Kulkarni, governing council members Vinayak Lokur, Raj Belgaonkar and principal Jayant K. Kittur and others were present.

HoD, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, D.B. Kulkarni said that an exhibition was arranged by prominent dealers of electric scooters. Demonstration and test drives were provided.