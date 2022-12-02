Electric buses on Mysuru-Bengaluru route by Dec.-end?

December 02, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

A charging station is coming up at the Mysuru KSRTC bus terminus

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), in its resolve to introduce zero emission buses and ensure ‘green’ transport, may soon run electric buses on select routes and Mysuru-Bengaluru is one route where the eco-friendly passenger mobility has been proposed for the launch.

Ahead of the launch, a charging station is under construction at the Mysuru’s mofussil bus terminus from where the electric buses would operate.

KSRTC’s Mysuru Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar told The Hindu: “We have been told about the launch of electric buses. Mysuru-Bengaluru is one of the routes identified for the zero emission operation. Mysuru-Madikeri-Bengaluru is another route which has also been considered. In this regard, the infrastructure for supporting the operation was being readied in Mysuru.”

Mysuru-Bengaluru is a priority route for the KSRTC and the Mysuru division alone operates over 450 trips daily to Bengaluru. The highest operation of Airavatha AC buses was on this route in the region.

As there is a good patronage for premium operations on the route, the KSRTC has chosen the stretch for the proposed launch of first-ever electric inter-city services.

“We don’t have additional details about the buses or technical details like range of travel, number of seats, and so on. Maybe, by the end of December, the electric buses may hit the road. We have no accurate information on whether the buses will be run from the Bengaluru division or they will be allotted to our division for the operation,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said the KSRTC will save on fuel by operating electric buses, which support clean air.

