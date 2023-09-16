ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Bus of the Year award for EV Power Plus of KSRTC

September 16, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Bengaluru

KSRTC clinched the award during the 10th edition of the National Award for Leadership and Excellence in Electric Vehicles event, which was organized by World Manufacturing Congress in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating EV Power Plus electric buses on various routes, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru.  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) electric bus EV Power Plus has won the Electric Bus of the Year award.

KSRTC clinched the award during the 10th edition of the National Award for Leadership and Excellence in Electric Vehicles event, which was organized by World Manufacturing Congress in Bengaluru.

The KSRTC is operating electric buses on various routes, including Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Shivamogga, Davanagere, and Chikkamagaluru. Under FAME-2, the KSRTC will operate buses through a private operator on a gross cost contract basis, under which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, KSRTC has earned recognition for its innovative HR practices at the 22nd Asia Pacific HRM Congress and has received two awards — Best in Class Employer and Best in Class Safety Initiative — at the 15th Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership Awards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US