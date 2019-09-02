Electors’ verification programme launched

A 45-day electors’ verification programme was launched in Hassan by Deputy Commissioner R. Girish on Sunday.
He appealed to the officers engaged in the verification process to ensure an error-free electoral roll.
Booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household as part of the drive.
It is the responsibility of voters to ensure their details are correct on the electoral roll. “The drive to verify the details is a nationwide programme and is being conducted by the EC. The voters can make the corrections at booths, taluk centres, and district centres,” he said.
