Electoral rolls: EC’s verification finds nearly 20,000 wrongfully deleted names

February 25, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following a table-top verification of 28 lakh deleted entries in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the State, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka has found 19,922 wrongfully deleted names in the final electoral rolls.

Karnataka has witnessed a furore over wrongful deletion of names in various constituencies, and there have been complaints to the Election Commission.

The verification was taken up following directions from the Election Commission. The EC had directed all CEOs to take up a table-top verification (of the documents) of deletions in constituencies where more than 4% of voters had been deleted.

Although over 170 constituencies had been initially identified in the State that met the EC’s verification criteria (where more than 4% of voters had been deleted), 28 lakh deleted entries in all the 224 assembly constituencies were scrutinised in Karnataka. Of the 28 lakh deleted entries in 43,000 polling stations, 3.56 lakh deleted entries were field-verified.

Corrective measures

Manoj Kumar Meena, CEO for Karnataka, told The Hindu that following this verification, corrective measures had been initiated and all the 19,922 deleted names had been included in electoral rolls. “Procedural violations, including shifting of residence and spelling mistakes, were found in these deletions,” Mr Meena said.

Pointing out that the verification was taken up from mid-January to mid-February, the CEO said the maximum number of deletions were from Bengaluru. “In the table-top verification, our booth-level officers (BLOs) did field verification of 3.56 lakh deleted entries. They visited the houses of voters for physical verification,” he said.

However, he dismissed allegations that names of minorities and some downtrodden communities were deleted. “Some procedural violations were found only in these 19,922 deleted entries and corrective measures have been initiated,” he asserted.

Appeal to voters

Appealing to people to check their names in the final electoral rolls-2023, Mr. Meena said: “There is still time to make corrections or include names. People should check their names and submit applications in the relevant form for inclusion of name, correction of name, shifting of name to different address and deletion of ineligible entries.”