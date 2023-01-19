ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral reforms possible if votes are not sold: Kageri

January 19, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

  ‘My vote is not for sale’ should be carried forward in a campaign mode’

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri on Thursday felt that reforms in the electoral system can be brought only when every voter exercises his or her franchise with the pledge that their vote is not for sale. The youth must safeguard the democratic system, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating an interaction and workshop on electoral reforms here, he said the Mysuru Maharajas laid a strong foundation that helped safeguard democracy way back in 1881. A firm ground for democracy was obtained from Basavanna’s ‘Anubhava Mantapa’.

Mr Kageri advised voters not to fall for the inducements offered by politicians when they visit houses seeking votes at the time of elections. Instead the voters should ask about basic facilities to them and should not yield to enticements.

He called upon the people not to put their vote for sale and advised them to elect able candidates..

Arguing that the responsibilities of the Election Commission have increased in the changed circumstances, the Speaker said the Election Commission is a Constitutional institution and it should continuously bring out reforms in the electoral system.

He welcomed the introduction of the anti-defection law.

Mr Kageri spoke about ‘None of the Above Option (NOTA)’ in the elections and reports submitted by various committees on electoral reforms.

He suggested that ‘my vote is not for sale’ should go into a campaign mode for making an impact on the voters. “The voters must stick to this mantra and should be committed to the resolve of not selling their votes at any cost,” he said in his speech.

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, Mayor Shivakumar, Safai Karamchari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna and senior officials were present.

