HUBBALLI

26 October 2021 21:50 IST

The 130-year-old Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha, a representative body of Kannada and Kannadigas, will go to the polls to elect a new body on November 28.

On Tuesday, Election officer C.S. Neginhal announced the calendar of events for the elections to the prestigious organisation.

Accordingly, elections will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, working president, treasurer, general secretary, joint secretary, nine executive committee members — seven general merit posts, one post reserved for SCs/STs and one for woman.

Mr. Neginhal said that filing of nomination papers will begin on November 12 at Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS). The last date for filing nomination papers is November 16. Scrutiny of papers will be taken up on November 17. Candidates will have time till November 19 to withdraw their nomination papers.

He said that the final list of candidates in the fray will be declared on November 20. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. on the sangha premises.

The results will be declared on November 29 after counting of votes, he said.