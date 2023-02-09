ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to vacant GP seats in Ballari on February 25

February 09, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Ballari Pavan Kumar Malapati released a calendar of events for conducting elections to vacant seats of gram panchayats in the district.

As per the schedule that the officer released on Wednesday, February 14 will be the last day for filing nomination papers, while scrutiny will be taken up the next day. The last date for withdrawing nomination papers will be February 17. And, elections will be held on February 25.

These are the vacant seats in the district, one each in Yerragudi and Chanal gram panchayats, one each in Genikehalu Gram Panchayat in Kurugod taluk and Devagiri Gram Panchayat in Sandur taluk and two in B.M. Sugur Gram Panchayat in Siruguppa taluk.

