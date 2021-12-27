Elections to two TMCs, bypolls to five GPs peaceful

74.58% voting recorded in TMC polls and 72.54% in GP polls

Elections to two Town Municipal Council constituencies and byelections to five gram panchayats which were held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday were peaceful as 74.58% voting was recorded in local bodies’ election and 72.54% voting was recorded in GP elections, according to district administration.

Town municipal councils

In Kakkera Town Municipal Council, which has total of 23 wards, a total of 14,130 voters (against 18,427 voters including 9,307 male voters and 9,119 female voters) have voted as a 76.88 poll percentage was recorded. Of the total 14,130 voters, 7,247 male voters and 6,883 female voters exercised their right.

In Kembhavi Town Municipal Council, which has total 22 wards, a total of 11,565 voters (against 16,024 voters including 8,090 male voters and 7,933 female voters) have voted as 74.58 poll percentage was recorded. Of the 11,565 total voters, 5,918 male voters and 5,647 female voters exercised their right.

Gram panchayat constituencies

In Keshwar village under Chandraki Gram Panchayat constituency in Gumitkal taluk; a total of 611 voters including 321 male and 290 female have voted and 64.05% was recorded. There were 954 voters including 473 males and 481 females.

In Kanyakolur village under Kanyakolur Gram Panchayat constituency in Shahapur taluk: a total of 630 voters including 335 males and 295 females have voted and 62.38% was recorded. There were 1,010 voters including 504 males and 506 females.

In Kurkunda village under Kurkunda Gram Panchayat constituency in Wadagera taluk, a total 0f 941 voters including 485 males and 456 females have voted and 76.19% was recorded. There were 1,235 voters including 605 males and 630 females.

In Aralahalli village under Devapur Gram Panchayat constituency in Shorapur taluk; a total of 903 voters including 455 males and 448 females have voted and 76.98% was recorded. There were 1,173 voters including 588 males and 585 females.

In Karibhavi village under Agni Gram Panchayat constituency in Hunsagi taluk; a total 697 voters including 371 males and 326 females have voted and 82.78% was recorded. There were 842 voters including 436 males and 406 females.

Counting

The counting of votes will be commenced from 8 a.m. on December 30.