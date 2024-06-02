Elections to Legislative Council from graduates and teachers’ constituencies today

The crucial biennial elections to six seats in Legislative Council from Teachers and Graduates’ constituencies — the results of which is keenly watched — will get under way on Monday.

As many as 78 contestants, including a woman, are in the fray across six constituencies.

The elections are being held in Karnataka East Graduates’, Bangalore Graduates’, Karnataka South East Teachers’, Karnataka South West Teachers’, Karnataka South West Graduates’, and Karnataka South Teachers’ constituencies.

The combined electors in the three graduates’ constituencies are 3,63,573 and in three teachers’ constituencies 70,260.

This will be the second major elections after the Lok Sabha polls that the BJP-Janata Dal (S) combine will be fighting against the ruling Congress. While the BJP is contesting four seats, the JD (S) has fielded its candidates in two.

In the 75-member Upper House, the Congress that does not have majority, is looking to improve on the number in this election, which would help it to wrest the majority from the NDA.

The shift in number will not only help the Congress in the easy passage of Bills, but will also have an impact on the future of Chairman of the House Basavaraj Horatti and Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh, both of whom belong to the BJP.

The Congress, which has 29 members in the Upper House, hopes to wrest majority with a good performance here and with the seven assured seats in the subsequent polls that it is likely to get from the Legislative Assembly.

The BJP is facing trouble in the South West Graduates’ seat where its former legislator from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat, now expelled from the party, is contesting as an Independent.

The Congress has fielded Ayanur Manjunath, a senior politician and a former lawmaker, who was with the BJP and JD(S) earlier, from the seat.

In Bangalore Graduates’ constituency, A. Deve Gowda of the BJP is seeking re-election, while in South Teachers’ constituency, four-time JD (S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda, now in Congress, is seeking another term.

S.L. Bhoje Gowda of the JD(S) is seeking re-election from South West Teachers’ constituency and Y.A. Narayanswamy of the BJP is seeking another term from the South East Teachers’ constituency.

Meanwhile a legislature party meeting of the ruling Congress was held in Bengaluru on Sunday night to take stock of various issues, including the preparation for the local body polls.