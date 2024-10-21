ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to HDMC standing committees on Friday

Published - October 21, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Election of office-bearers for various standing committees in the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Council will take place in Hubballi on Friday.

Presidents for the committees on Taxation, Finance and Appeals Standing Committee, Public Health, Education and Social Justice Committee, Urban Planning and Development Standing Committee and Accounts Standing Committee will be held at the corporation meeting hall.

Nomination papers will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Scrutiny of nomination papers, announcement of valid nomination papers, withdrawal of candidatures, announcement of the list of candidates, voting, if necessary, counting of votes and declaration of results will be held later that day, said a release from Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi.

