Elections to 58 ULBs on Dec. 27

Bengaluru

29 November 2021 22:37 IST

Model code of conduct will come into force from Dec. 8 to 30

The State Election Commission has announced elections to 1,185 wards of 58 urban local bodies and polling will be held on December 27.

Elections will be held to five city municipal councils, 19 town municipal councils, and 34 town panchayats in different districts of the State.

While December 15 is the last date for filing nomination papers, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 18. Election authorities will scrutinise nominations on December 16, said a notification issued by the SEC. Counting of votes will be held on December 30 at taluk headquarters, the SEC said. The model code of conduct would come into force from December 8 to 30, it said.

The maximum poll expenditure at city municipal councils, town municipal councils, and town panchayats is limited to ₹3 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹1 lakh, respectively.

GP polls

Elections to 57 gram panchayats which have completed their term will also be held on December 27.

While December 17 is the last date for filing nomination papers. December 20 is the last date for withdrawal. Scrutiny of nominations would be held on December 18, the SEC said. Counting of votes will be held on December 30.