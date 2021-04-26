Elections to 32 wards in CMC, one TMC seat in Bidar district today

KALABURAGI

26 April 2021 21:40 IST

Polling in the elections to two Urban Local Bodies (ULB), a City Municipal Council (CMC) and a Town Municipal Council (TMC), in Bidar district will be held on Tuesday.

Elections will be held in 32 wards in Bidar CMC and one ward in Hallikhed (B) TMC.

Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran, who is also District Election Officer, said that all arrangements are in place to ensure safe polling.

Advertising

Advertising

Polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Election Commission has extended the hours of polling by an hour, to enable voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine to cast their votes in the last hour of polling (5 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

A total of 157 contestants are in the fray for 32 wards in Bidar CMC. And, three contestants are in the fray for the one ward in Hallikhed (B) TMC.

As many as 200 each returning officers and assistant returning officers and 400 polling officers have been deputed to man the 162 polling stations.

As many as 1,53,325 voters — 77,609 male, 75,703 female and 13 others — will exercise their franchise in Bidar CMC and a total of 296 voters — 156 male and 140 female — would cast their votes in the Hallikhed (B) TMC seat.

Around 350 police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, seven Circle Inspectors of Police, 10 Police Sub-Inspectors, 31 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 132 civil head constables, 169 civil police constables, seven DAR platoons and two KSRP platoons, have been deployed.

Counting will be taken up on April 30.