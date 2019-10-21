Elections to 14 ULBs on Nov. 12

Political parties in the State gearing up for the contentious bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies, will have their hands full with the Karnataka State Election Commission on Sunday announcing polls to 14 urban local bodies (ULBs), including two city corporations, on November 12.

Besides the two city corporations of Davangere and Mangaluru, the 14 urban local bodies going to polls are six city municipal councils, three town municipal councils, and three town panchayats, in which about 13 lakh voters will elect their representatives in 418 wards.

Polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The 14 ULBs are in 9 districts of Ramanagaram, Davangere, Kolar, Chickballapur, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, and Ballari.

The commission has also announced byelections to five seats — three in city municipal councils, and one each in town municipal council and town panchayats — that have fallen vacant following the death of the members. Byelections will also be held on November 12 for one zilla panchayat, four taluk panchayat and 213 gram panchayat seats in rural local bodies that have fallen vacant owing to various reasons.

A communiqué by the commission said that while the model code of conduct in areas where urban local bodies elections are being held will come into effect immediately, for those areas that will go for bypolls in rural local bodies, the model code of conduct will come into effect from October 28. The results of the elections and the byelections will be declared on November 14. It said the NOTA will be part of the polling process.