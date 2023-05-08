ADVERTISEMENT

Elections: Preparations completed

May 08, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The preparations for the smooth conduct of the elections to be held on May 10 have been completed, said Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani.

In a press release issued on Monday, the officer said that 14,73,327 voters, including 7,43,713 women and 32 others, would exercise their franchise on the day.

The district administration has set up 1,782 polling booths. Accordingly, 8,200 polling officers had been drafted for the duty. Besides them, 82 micro-observers would be on the field.

The administration has hired the services of 240 buses to carry the election staff to the respective booths, he said.

The district administration has encouraged the people to exercise their right to vote without spending the day visiting tourist attractions. The Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Trust at Kuppali has issued a press note stating that the place would remain closed for the voters on the polling day - May 10.

