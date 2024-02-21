Elections: Inter-State border checkposts to be strenghtened

February 21, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the General Elections scheduled to be held in the next couple of months, the district administration in Chamarajanagar has taken a decision to reinforce the inter-State border checkposts.

A review meeting was conducted by the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag and officials from districts in Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar, also took part in the discussions held on Wednesday.

Ms. Shilpa Nag said that the election model code of conduct has to be implemented strictly and along with permanent checkposts, temporary checkposts should also be established at the border crossings and ensure that they are reinforced with adequate manpower.

The Erode District Collector S. Rajagopal also participated in the review meeting and it was decided to strengthen vigil to prevent the illegal transport of currency, liquor and other commodities that could have a bearing on the elections.

The officials decided to keep a tab on the movement of trucks that are normally used for transporting any commodities that could be used to influence the elections and seize them immediately.

The officials of the two states agreed for total coordination in ensuring that there was no violation of the election model code of conduct. It was also decided in the meeting that vehicles plying in rural areas should be subjected to thorough checks at every point. In areas where there was communication issues due to weak signals it was decided to harness hotline facilities and establish control rooms to monitor the vehicle movements.

Chamarajanagar Additional Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha Huded, Erode Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Chamarajanagar Deputy Conservator of Forests Deepa Contractor and Santosh, deputy director of Satyamangala Tiger Reserve K. Sudhakar, and others were present.

