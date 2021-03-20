Elections for HKCCI today

KALABURAGI

20 March 2021 19:42 IST

The stage is set for the election of office-bearers of the Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HKCCI), Kalaburagi, and voting will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Rotary Club School in the city.

The elections will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, joint secretary, treasurer, and management committee members for the corporate sector and mofussil, and 15 managing committee members.

The biggest contest will be for the post of the president where incumbent Amarnath C. Patil is expected to get a tough fight from Prashant S. Manakar.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, former vice-president Arunkumar Loya is contesting the election to the post of president for the sixth time.

Incumbent secretary Sharanabasappa Pappa (Mr. Manakar panel) was re-elected unopposed.

For the post of vice-president, there is a straight contest between Ravikumar Sarasambi (Mr. Patil panel) and Rajashekar Patil Bhedsur (Mr. Manakar panel).

Whereas for the post of joint secretary, Amit R. Paramar (Mr. Manakar panel) is fighting against Bheemashankar B. Patil (Mr. Patil panel).

There is also a straight fight for the post of treasurer between Channabasayya Nandikul (Mr. Patil panel) and Gurudev Desai (Mr. Manakar panel).

Kailash B. Patil and Sharanabasappa S.A. are contesting for the post of managing committee (Corporate sector).

For the managing committee (mofussil) posts, Karunesh S. Ghanti, Ramchandra B. Kosgi, Syed Nizamuddin Chisty are contesting against Nagaraj Patil and Sangmesh Avanti.

Besides this, 15 members are contesting for the managing committee from each panel.

Around 3,500 members from various market associations will be casting their votes to elect the new body of HKCCI.

Around 14 polling booths have been set up at Rotary Club School. The voting will continue till 5 p.m. and the counting of votes will begin immediately. The results will be declared at night.