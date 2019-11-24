Electioneering hits fever pitch in State

As the election process picked up pace this week ahead of the byelections on December 5, prominent leaders of all three major political parties were involved in intense campaigning across constituencies. While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa campaigned in North Karnataka constituencies of Hirekerur and Ranebennur, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigned in and around Bengaluru.

Appealing to voters in Hirekerur and Ranebennur Assembly constituencies to elect BJP candidates with highest margin to ensure development of the State, Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Patil and other disqualified MLAs were instrumental in bringing the BJP to power. He said that on their demands, grants for various development works were released. “Over ₹240 crore has been released for various development works in Hirekerur Assembly constituency and more would be released in future,” he said speaking at Rattihalli in Hirekerur constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Siddaramaiah upped their ante against disqualified legislators N. Nagaraju (MTB) and S.T. Somashekar, who are now contesting on BJP ticket, urging the voters to reject them for their misadventure.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who received floral welcome from party workers in Hoskote where Mr. Nagaraju is seeking re-election, termed the election as a contest between self-respect and breach of trust.

“No one in the constituency had sought re-election. Mr. Nagaraju imposed the election by backstabbing our party. Voters should ask him the reason for quitting after enjoying posts given to him by the party,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He said: “The reason Mr. Nagaraju cited for leaving the party was that he had given his word to K. Sudhakar (BJP candidate in Chickballapur). Who elected him? Voters or Mr. Sudhakar? Will those who backstabbed people for personal gains be pro-people? When the Supreme Court has disqualified the legislators, should people vote for them? Vote for qualified people and defeat disqualified legislators to protect democracy.”

In a huge rally of workers at Vajarahalli in Yeshwantpur, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the BJP candidate was not telling the truth. “He (Mr. Somashekar) cited non-release of funds to the constituency as a reason for his resignation. However, I have released ₹418 crore for development works. I’m willing to participate in a debate with him on this issue,” he said, adding that ₹337 crore had been released under the Nagorathana scheme.

Meanwhile, JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda campaigned for party candidate in Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru on Sunday.